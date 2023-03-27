AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSMA calls for changes in tax rates for scrap dealers

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:38am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) on Sunday said that withholding tax on supply of scrap should be fixed at 0.25 percent for non-registered dealers till the time Letters of Credit (LCs) are allowed by banks.

In a statement, the association demanded that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should take certain measures during the interim period before the opening of LCs, including imposition of additional sales tax of one percent on supplies from non-registered scrap dealers.

The PSMA also demanded that cash purchases be allowed from non-registered scrap dealers till the issue of LCs is resolved.

The association said that due to non-availability of imported scrap and non-opening of LCs, the steel melting industry is facing major problems. More than 70 percent of the imported scrap is utilised by the steel melting furnaces.

The local scrap is of low quality and additional electricity is required to melt it. However, at this stage the industry has no other option but to use the local scrap.

Therefore, urgent tax relief measures are required till the time the LCs issue is resolved. The turnover tax should be reduced to 0.50 percent on scrap supplies.

The steel melting industry is a highly capital-intensive and low-margin sector. One major problem faced by the documented steel manufacturers is that the local scrap suppliers are totally undocumented and the dealers so operating are not registered with the FBR.

The documented steel producers cannot buy steel scrap due to the taxation laws, which include a very high 9.5 percent withholding tax on supplies since all such dealers are not registered. Moreover, there’s a levy of 5 percent additional sales tax as all the dealers are unregistered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR PSMA tax rates LCs steel scrap scrap dealers

Comments

1000 characters

PSMA calls for changes in tax rates for scrap dealers

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories