AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Need stressed to promote oil crops to lessen import bill

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, has said that production problems have increased in Pakistan due to the decrease in the area of oil crops and climatic change, which has led to shortage of edible oil and increase in oil import bill.

Expressing his remarks during a PhD seminar titled “Evaluation of sunflower hybrids for yield and oil traits under water stress condition” by Majid Hussain Kaleri, a scholar of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Dr Fateh Marri said that edible oil imports in Pakistan are the second largest capital expenditure after petroleum, during the first 11 months of the fiscal year ending June 2022, Pakistan’s cooking oil imports were 3.56 billion dollars.

He said Pakistan’s dependence on imports of edible oil and oilseeds to meet its domestic demand for edible oil has been increasing over the past two decades.

Marri said that during 2020, about 86% of the domestic edible oil consumption had to be imported, which is a big challenge for the experts. He said SAU is working on oilseed crops in the light of joint agreements with various national and international institutions, while the plant breeding and genetics department of the university is performing important research services on the seeds of various crops.

PhD scholar Majid Hussain Kaleri has said in his research that different sunflower cultivars were tested on dry and humid soils in different regions, and found better production results on less water, while there is also scope for research work for new commodities of sunflower and other oilseed crops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAU Sindh Agriculture University import bill Prof Dr Fateh Marri oil crops

Comments

1000 characters

Need stressed to promote oil crops to lessen import bill

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories