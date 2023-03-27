AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Sikh militancy returning to India’s Punjab

Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The proponents for an independent state called ‘Khalistan’ are presently fighting on two fronts. The Sikh diaspora scattered the world over, particularly in North America and former British colonies, wants the international community to help it in achieving its cause for an independent homeland.

Striving for its cause under the banner of ‘Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’, it has held referendums in a number of western countries where large majorities of resident Sikhs have participated. And the host governments have lent their support to SFJ by ignoring New Delhi’s protestations against this exercise, as was the case in Australia last week.

In Brisbane, more than 11,000 Sikhs took part in the second phase of the Khalistan Referendum amid cyberattacks orchestrated by Indian embassy on the electronic voting machines.

At the first phase of voting in Melbourne, the number of Sikhs who cast their votes was 50,000. The third and final phase of SJF voting would be held in Sydney in June this year. According to an SFJ leader, given denial of basic human rights to Sikhs in India by the Hindutva state, the Sikhs living outside of India are expressing themselves defiantly, seeking freedom of Punjab state from India’s occupation.

Prior to Brisbane ballot, the pro-Khalistan Sikhs forced closure of India’s honorary consulate. As to Indian protest the Australian government asked its nationals not to travel to India. Similar protests by the Modi-led government to the Canadian government and European states where the SFJ held referendums were also largely ignored. “The global Khalistan Referendums voting is setting the countdown for the final battle for the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation,” says SFJ’s General Counsel and New York-based attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

On the home front, the battle for Khalistan is led by Amritpal Singh, who calls himself a disciple of Sikh freedom fighter Jarnail Singh Bhinderanwala, who was killed in 1984 in Operation Blue Star. His is a militant posture and he is committed to fighting Indian forces, come what may. He has threatened Home Minister Amit Shah that his fate wouldn’t be different from Indira Gandhi’s. She was killed by her two Sikh bodyguards in 1984, triggering a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs.

Amritpal Singh’s raid on a police station in the outskirts of Amritsar has revived the memory of a 1980s insurgency. A manhunt was launched against Amritpal and his fighters throughout the Punjab state. A total of his 112 persons have been detained, but he is not thought to be among them. In line with its cruelty-laden methodology in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir New Delhi shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab.

It is important to note that the raid of Amritpal on the police station in India has coincided with an act of vandalism inside India’s High Commission in London committed by his supporters.

Though the British government has regretted the attack on India’s High Commission, it hasn’t agreed to New Delhi’s demand for the arrest of attackers. The question how the latest wave for Sikh nationalism will play out has no easy answer, to say the least. But what is increasingly clear and obvious is that their struggle is not going to die down in the foreseeable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Sikh separatist Khalistan Punjab State of India Sikh militancy

Comments

1000 characters

Sikh militancy returning to India’s Punjab

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories