World

Israeli PM Netanyahu dismisses defense minister: statement

Reuters Published March 26, 2023
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu's office said.

Gallant has recently spoken out against Netanyahu's highly-disputed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yoav Gallant

