Israeli PM Netanyahu dismisses defense minister: statement

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu's office said.
Gallant has recently spoken out against Netanyahu's highly-disputed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system.
