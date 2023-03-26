Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said provision of free flour to the needy should be ensured with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the month of Ramazan.

He was chairing a review meeting here for the provision of free flour to the people of Islamabad capital territory.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people in Ramazan.

“After my visits to Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha, I will visit other cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to ensure quality.”

Free wheat flour: PM visits distribution points

The PM instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and could not get free flour, should be immediately registered.

He directed that counters of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and BISP should be immediately opened at the flour distribution points.

He further directed that any needy person who comes to the free flour distribution center, should be given flour and in this regard all relevant departments should take steps.

The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was continuing in Punjab, Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme.

It was told that the number of free flour distribution centers were being increased in Islamabad to facilitate people coming to obtain flour.

Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, former members of National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel and officers concerned attended the meeting.