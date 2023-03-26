Election results of six UCs in Orangi Town: JI to challenge election commission’s verdict

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday announced to challenge the Election Commission’s verdict that reversed the results of six UCs in Orangi Town, which it had won initially during the local government polls.

JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called the ECP’s verdict “controversial” during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, saying that his party will challenge the verdict that took away six UCs from its candidates.

“Unfortunately the ECP has played a very condemnable role to facilitate the PPP government,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said.

He said that the ECP ordered for the recounting of votes under the supervision of ROs and DROs, who he blamed for the post-poll “rigging”. The ECP should have reconciled the six UCs results in line with the form 11 and 12, instead, he added.

The ECP refrained from taking action against those presiding officers involved in the “rigging” of results; he said that although the commission had shown a resolve for “punishing” those violated the law. He blamed the ECP for giving an opportunity to the PPP for “rigging” the results and “tamper” the ballot papers by holding and delaying the decisions for over two months.

Engr Naeemur Rehman also lambasted the PDM government for gas load shedding at Iftar and Sehri hours in Ramazan despite it had announced to supply the utility uninterrupted. He also condemned the “electricity mafia” in the city for a poor performance.

Meanwhile, Alkhidmat Karachi will distribute rations to thousands of needy families under its Ramazan Food Package programme during the holy month, officials said on Saturday.

Each package values Rs6,000 and consists of flour, sugar, rice, edible oil, tea, besan, cereals, chick peas, dates, drinks and other edible necessities, they said.

Alkhidmat has also set up Mega Ration Centers in several parts of the city to coordinate for the packaging and distribution of the Ramazan Food Packages, they added.

