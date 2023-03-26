Seven of family slaughtered over property dispute in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: In a gruesome incident, a man killed his mother, brothers, sister-in-law and three children over a property dispute in Punjab’s Pakpattan district on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Bari Rakh village of Pakpattan where the suspect with the help of his accomplices stormed into his brother’s house at the time of Sehar and killed his mother and other close relatives. The suspect also killed two of his brothers in fields.

The deceased include mother, brother Sherbaz, Iftikhar and his wife, their two sons and a daughter. They were identified as Iftikhar, Shehryar, Ahmed Iftikhar, Ahad Iftikhar, Miftah Iftikhar, Bashiran Bibi and Asia Bibi. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured in the firing that was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. After no response from the Rescue 1122 service despite repeated calls, the injured girl was rushed to the hospital in a police van.

A large contingent of police along with forensic teams has arrived at the crime scene. The police have launched an investigation as the accused fled from the scene after committing the gruesome crime.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the grisly murder of seven people and sought a report from the Sahiwal RPO about the incident.

The IGP also ordered the Pakpattan DPO to constitute a special team to arrest the culprits. He said the culprits must be brought to justice and punished.