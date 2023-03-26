AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil’s UNICA expects sugar cane crush of 5m tonnes

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

SAO PAULO: Brazilian sugar group UNICA estimated on Friday that mills in the country’s centre-south region will crush around 5 million tonnes of sugarcane in the second half of March, nearly five times more than in the same period in 2022.

UNICA’s projection confirms market speculation of an early start to the Brazilian sugar season after favourable weather in the between-crops’ period from late November until now. Brazil’s centre-south region is expected to reap close to a record sugarcane crop in 2023/24.

Brazil’s sugar season officially starts in April, but mills kick off processing early when cane is ready in the fields and prospects are good for a large crop.

UNICA said in a report that 24 mills were already operating during the first half of March, crushing 608,000 tonnes of sugarcane versus 142,000 tonnes last year.

The group projected that 36 more mills have started or will start operations in the second half of March, bringing the total number of plants in activity to 60, compared to 25 at the same period a year earlier.

sugar cane Unica Brazilian sugar sugar cane crush

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil’s UNICA expects sugar cane crush of 5m tonnes

Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Punjab-KP polls,general election: IK accuses govt of deep-rooted ambivalence

FBR to encourage taxpayers to adapt to ADRCs forum

Read more stories