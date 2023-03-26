AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (March 25, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 24-03-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,700        235        18,935        18,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,041        252        20,293        20,293          NIL
===========================================================================

