LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday extended protective bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till March 27 in five cases registered against him at Islamabad.

Earlier, the Registrar Office objected to the plea as the PTI chief had already obtained bail in the cases. As the hearing resumed, Imran reached the courtroom. The counsel said, “objections have been raised on Imran Khan’s petitions that they have been filed again.”

“We have a strong ground,” the lawyer said, at which the court asked the counsel to narrate the incidents that took place since the last hearing on March 17 when he was granted protective bail.

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted protective bail by LHC

He said neither Imran nor his counsel was allowed to approach the court. He said two new cases had been filed against him in Islamabad. In the present circumstances, Imran could not go to the Judicial Complex at Islamabad, the lawyer added. He said Imran Khan has also security threats as he has no security.

The court said there is no such law to extend the protective bail and added they should approach the Islamabad High Court instead. The counsel said we have been considering this since yesterday, but Imran Khan has a security issue.

He also told that Imran came here with his own security. He reminded the court that an assassination attempt was made on Imran and he is still in danger. Imran also told the court it took him a long time to get from Islamabad Toll Plaza to the court. A number of police and FC personnel were deployed as of a criminal was coming.

Arguing for himself, Khan said the last time when he went to Islamabad, all roads were blocked, mentioning that even today he came in secretly.

“My life was in danger that was why we returned to Lahore. What is happening to me is extraordinary. I have 40 cases of terrorism against me.”

“This has never happened to a former prime minister before,” Imran added. The Imran’s counsel requested that we want to appear in the court in Islamabad and prayed the court to extend the bail already granted. The court also asked the law officer, “What is the government’s position on this?”

He said the petition is not maintainable, adding that Imran should go to court in Islamabad instead of moving the Lahore High Court. The court, however, dismissed the objection raised by the office and ordered to fix the petition, and adjourned the hearing for a while.

When it resumed, Imran’s counsel told the court that his bail petition is still pending with the Islamabad court and it would proceed with the petition after Imran would appear. He, therefore, said his client had to appear before Islamabad court on Monday.

At this, the court asked the law officer to confirm whether bail petitions were filed or not. “We are unaware of this,” the law officer told the court. “Were these petitions fixed for hearing?” the judges cross-questioned. The Khan’s counsel told them that the petitions are currently with the staff of the district and sessions court in Islamabad.

