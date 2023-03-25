AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ogra discusses exchange rate adjustment mechanism with OMCs

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) convened a meeting with the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday on their request to discuss the mechanism of exchange rate adjustment last week.

The meeting was attended by the industry including the OCAC, the OMAP, representatives of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), and the Ogra. The regulator’s finance department explained the Mechanism of Exchange Rate Adjustment in-depth, so that the stakeholders may understand the process.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ogra implements the policies of the federal government. Further, the Ogra Authority heard the issues of the OMCs and wherein, detailed deliberations were done in this regard to improve the understanding of the participants. It has been noted with great concern that a counterproductive media campaign is being run against the Ogra, which is absolutely rebutted.

Ogra convenes meeting on exchange rate mechanism

The Ogra is cognisant of its mandate and is fully committed to work in public interest.

Federal Government/ ECC of the Cabinet Division has given price formula of MS (Petrol) and HSD (Diesel) with effect from 1st September 2020, wherein, the mechanism through which the actual forex losses could be recovered as under:

Exchange rate to be used as provisionally available for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) but to be converted to actual upon the retirement of LC (not later than 60 days from BL date), any adjustment to be made as prior period adjustment as per present practice, already approved by ECC vide its decision on April 09, 2020. Other cost components (C&F price of PSO, incidentals, custom duty) mentioned above may also be adjusted on an actual basis in the next fortnight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

petrol OGRA Federal Government PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO petrol price petroleum products OMCs HSD OCAC LCs exchange rate adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra discusses exchange rate adjustment mechanism with OMCs

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories