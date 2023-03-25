Malaysian CG says 10,000 Pakistani products included in FTAs

KARACHI: Consul General of Malaysia, Harman Hardaynta bin Ahmed has said that more than 10,000 Pakistani products are included in the list of free trade agreements while 6000 products have been added by Malaysia.

However, 10 new items are being registered in Pakistani products, with salt at the top. Trade in local currency is also possible from Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

He further said that negotiations on salt were held several times but no agreement was finalised. He said that there are 44 agreements between the educational institutions of the two countries, but no agreement has been signed at the government level.

The consul general added that there is a demand for meat and poultry products in Malaysia. He said that the visit of KATI’s trade delegation will promote joint trade.

The Malaysian CG further said that Pakistani investors should promote their products to reach potential buyers. Malaysia imports food grains from which Pakistan can take full advantage. He said that meat, rice, salt and other items can be exported.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan is the biggest buyer of palm oil from Malaysia. Pakistan and Malaysia have strong brotherly and friendly relations. People of both countries respect each other very much.

He said that trade between the two countries can be further promoted. Malaysia gets its edible salt from Australia while Pakistan has the best salt in the world.

He said that agricultural products can also be exported from Pakistan, while the two countries should also review other products besides traditional products.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Rashid Siddiqui said that in 2014, in a meeting with the Malaysian president, he suggested to hold a single-country exhibition.

He said that exporters of both countries are not fully aware of the opportunities. He said that Pakistan is in dire need of foreign exchange at this time and this is the opportunity for both countries to promote joint trade and increase exports from Pakistan.

Muslim Mohammadi, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee and Vice President of KATI said that the benefit of trade volume is in Malaysian favor.

There are immense opportunities for salt and seafood from Pakistan. He said that he is willing to take KATI’s trade delegation to Malaysia after Ramazan.

Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, Former Presidents Syed Farukh Mazher, Sheikh Fazle Jalil and others were present.

