Alkhidmat appeals for Ramazan donations

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has sought donations from the public for its long-ranging charity work serving the needy with facilities like orphans care to basic needs of potable water, officials said on Friday.

Alkhidmat’s welfare services cover every aspect of life, such as orphan care, clean water, healthcare, education, microfinance, disaster management and other community services, which need a financial support from the public.

CEO Alkhidmat, Naveed Ali Baig urged the public to donate their zakat, sadaqah, atiyah and fitrah during Ramadan to his charity organization to help it with a financial aid.

He enumerated Alkhidmat’s services during the recent floods like conducting a successful relief and rehabilitation operation, which still continues providing houses for the homeless. "Already 500 houses have been delivered and more will follow soon along with seeds, fertilizers and livestock for those who had lost everything in the floods," he said.

During the Covid-19, Alkhidmat had also extended its helping hand to the public with free oxygen cylinders and other services. More than 50 filtration plants have been installed in Karachi, which are benefitting thousands of people with high-quality clean water.

Alkhidmat is also operating hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and an advanced diagnostic center equipped with advanced machines for providing healthcare at subsidized rates to the public. He said that Alkhidmat is supporting families of orphans and also running the Aghosh Homes project where orphan children were being provided first-class residence as well as quality education, health and recreational facilities.

He also mentioned the Bano Qabil program under which thousands of boys and girls were being provided 100 percent free and advanced IT courses to help them establish their careers. Besides, unemployed youth were being given vocational and technical training through the Skill Development Center, while deserving, small-time entrepreneurs were being provided interest-free loans on easy installments through the Mawakhat program to enable them to run their businesses and provide for their families.

He also highlighted Alkhidmat’s contribution to the Palestinians and to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Naveed Ali Baig said: "Allah’s pleasure and acceptance as the sole purpose of Alkhidmat’s services and appealed to all Pakistanis to give their Zakat and other charity to Alkhidmat."

