AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hugh Grant: romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2023 12:51pm
<p>British actor Hugh Grant poses upon arrival to attend the Premiere of the film ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ at the Rex cinema in Paris. Photo: AFP</p>

British actor Hugh Grant poses upon arrival to attend the Premiere of the film ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ at the Rex cinema in Paris. Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

“The big question is whether the whole idea of a man and a woman belonging together – and this being something we are all desperate for – is true, or a big fat lie,” Grant told reporters in Paris, where he was promoting his new film, fantasy blockbuster ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves’.

“And I have a feeling it might be a big fat lie – despite having made a whole career and fortune out of it.

“I mean, how many really happy relationships do you know? There’s not many,” he continued. “All those romantic comedies I made – it would be very interesting to have the sequel now, which would presumably start with the divorce lawyers.”

Chris Pine touts ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film as Comic-Con returns

As usual, there was a large dollop of mischief in Grant’s comments.

But in a separate interview with AFP, the 62-year-old struck a more serious tone when asked if he had been ambitious during his earlier years.

“I wish I had been more ambitious. I wish I’d had sharper elbows,” he said, suddenly dropping his usual tongue-in-cheek delivery.

“Honestly, I think I’ve been too lackadaisical. I could have tried much harder when I was very bankable and popular in Hollywood,” he told AFP.

“I could have made any film I wanted… but really I just wanted to watch the football.”

‘Too old and ugly’

The self-doubt is nothing new – Grant has been somewhat ambivalent about his fame ever since ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ and ‘Notting Hill’ made him the world’s favourite bumbling Brit in the 1990s.

‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

It at least partly explains his disastrously awkward interview at the Oscars this month, when he was unable to muster the fake excitement expected of stars on the red carpet.

But lately, he seems re-energised by more villainous and more satisfying roles, playing the bad guy in ‘Paddington 2’, HBO’s ‘The Undoing’, and now as a power-hungry criminal in ‘Dungeons and Dragons’.

“Slimy villains do suit me rather well,” he said with a chuckle.

“I have enjoyed myself a bit for the first time in the last six or seven years since I got too old and ugly to be the hero.

“Actually it’s how I began – doing characters and silly voices. And suddenly I got side-tracked into being a leading man, and I never thought I was particularly well-suited to that.

“It’s really difficult being the lead guy, the hero,” he added. “Well-paid, but hard.”

‘Maintain some mystery’

Not that he ever made a conscious decision to switch to bad guys: “These things just plop on to my doorstep,” he said.

Does he have any advice for stars who are breaking out today?

“Fame has changed so dramatically since it happened to me, due to social media,” he told AFP, before pausing to reflect.

“I always fantasised about being in the mould of those mysterious film stars of the 30s and 40s where you never got to know who the real person was, and you and the studio were allowed to lie about you as much as they liked.

“I’d go for that – try to maintain some mystery, don’t have an Instagram account.

“But that’s my advice to almost everyone in the world.”

New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

Hugh Grant Notting Hill

Comments

1000 characters

Hugh Grant: romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

SBP-held forex reserves increase $280mn, now stand at $4.6bn

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into a bailable one

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Imran ‘flirting’ with US after accusing it of conspiring against him: Khawaja Asif

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Ministry given six weeks to draft fuel relief package

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Read more stories