LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 23, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55857 4.55971 4.56457 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.79700 4.70857 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.08000 4.90714 5.15371 0.96157
Libor 6 Month 5.11514 4.83400 5.49986 1.38971
Libor 1 Year 5.17929 4.72843 5.88071 2.01086
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
