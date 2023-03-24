LIBOR interbank offered rates

AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 23, 2023)....
Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 23, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.55857   4.55971   4.56457   0.32114
Libor 1 Month       4.79700   4.70857   4.80600   0.42857
Libor 3 Month       5.08000   4.90714   5.15371   0.96157
Libor 6 Month       5.11514   4.83400   5.49986   1.38971
Libor 1 Year        5.17929   4.72843   5.88071   2.01086
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

