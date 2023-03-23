AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese military says ‘warned’ US warship to leave South China Sea

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2023 01:07pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BEIJING: The Chinese military said it had tracked a US warship in the South China Sea on Thursday and “warned it to leave” waters claimed by Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea – a strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually – despite an international court ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei all have overlapping claims in the sea, while the United States sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.

The Southern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said the USS Milius, a guided missile destroyer, on Thursday entered waters around the Paracel Islands, which are also claimed by Vietnam.

The PLA “organised sea and air forces to track and monitor (the ship) in accordance with the law” and “warned it to leave”, spokesperson Tian Junli said.

The vessel “made an illegal incursion into Chinese territorial waters without permission from the Chinese government, harming peace and stability” in the region, he said.

Blinken says China has not ‘crossed line’ on lethal aid to Russia

There was no immediate response from the United States.

While asserting their claims in the South China Sea, Chinese authorities in recent years have built artificial islands including some with military facilities and runways.

Regional nations have also accused Chinese vessels of harassing their fishing boats.

China Philippines Vietnam South China Sea

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese military says ‘warned’ US warship to leave South China Sea

2 power plants inaugurated by PM: Coal brightens the prospects of Thar desert

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

Oil dips after Fed comments, US crude stock build

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Read more stories