Reconstitution of NEC approved

Naveed Butt Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Wednesday, approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC). The reconstitution is being carried out due to the caretaker setup of the provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

From Punjab, the caretaker Minister for Energy, Industries, and Investment SM Tanvir has been made a member of NEC. The other member is KP’s Adviser on Finance and Energy Himayatullah Khan.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 156(1) of the Constitution.

