Funeral prayer of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki offered in Rawalpindi

The funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan yesterday was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the military's media wing said.

The honorable President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Honourable Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, Parliamentarians, and public attended the funeral.

The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation.

"Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter-terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KPK and Balochistan," the press release added.

Brigadier Barki's role was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in the APS attack in 2016, it said.

"The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and the supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan," ISPR said.

The statement stressed that Pakistan's armed Forces and Intelligence agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.