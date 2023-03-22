AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
EPCL 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.53%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -42.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 40,811 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.16%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli air strike targets Syria’s Aleppo airport vicinity

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:54pm
Follow us

CAIRO/AMMAN: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of Syria’s Aleppo airport causing some “material damage” to it on Wednesday, the Syrian defence ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said it was a direct hit on an Iranian arms depot.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

In the third attack on Aleppo airport in six months, Israel launched “a number of missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 3:55 a.m.”, the Syrian defence ministry said in a statement on state media. An Israeli military spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Two regional intelligence sources said the strike hit an underground munitions depot linked to the nearby Nairab military airport, where missile-guided systems delivered onboard several Iranian military planes had been stored.

Iran has increased the use of Aleppo airport to deliver more arms over the past month, taking advantage of heavy air traffic as cargo planes offload relief aid in the wake of the February’s deadly earthquake, Western intelligence sources say.

An Israeli strike on March 7 that knocked Aleppo airport out of service had blown up an Iranian arms cargo shipment hours after it was delivered by an Iranian plane that Damascus said was carrying aid, the Western intelligence sources say.

Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli West Bank attack

The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict termed a “war between wars”, the goal of which has been to slow Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Iran’s proxy militias, led by Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

Syria Iran MENA Damascus Israeli military Israeli air strike President Bashar al Assad Aleppo airport Iranian arms cargo shipment

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli air strike targets Syria’s Aleppo airport vicinity

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories