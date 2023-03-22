AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM to attend COD ceremony of TCB-1 integrated power project today

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest at a prestigious ceremony to be held on March 22, Wednesday (today) to celebrate the successful completion of a mega coal-fired power project in Thar Block-1.

According to top officials of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Private) Limited, Prime Minister Sharif will join the celebrations to make the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the 2X660MW Coal-Fired Power Plant Project in Thar Coal Block-1.

The project successfully completed the 168-hours Reliability Operation Test and officially started Commercial Operation on February 5 this year. “At noon time 12 O´clock on 4th February 2023 (Pakistan local time), the 2X660MW high-parameter supercritical units of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Private) Limited (TCB-1) successfully completed 168-hours full load reliability run test (RRT).

At 00:00 on February 5 2023, both units officially entered the commercial operation stage. It marks that the construction of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has been completed,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Private) Limited.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Dr Mahesh Milani (Member of National Assembly), and their teams visited the TCB-1 premises on the same day. They congratulated the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project on successfully completing the 168-hours RRT, praised and expressed appreciation to the Project for economic benefits and the well-being contribution to people.

TCB-1 power plant is the first large-scale thermal power generation project in the world independently developed, constructed and operated by Shanghai Electric, and TCB-1 is a main energy project of the national The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a key energy cooperation project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Since the start of the TCB-1 power station project construction in 2019, the project team has worked together with all participating parties to overcome difficulties, such as the harsh natural environment of the Thar Desert, Covid-19 epidemic, complicated security situations, and insufficient capacity of power infrastructure. Finally, TCB-1 broke through numerous challenges and achieved this major milestone,” Donghai said.

The smooth operation of the two units has an annual production capacity of 9 billion kWh, which can meet the electricity demand of nearly 4 million local households in Pakistan, effectively alleviate the local power shortage, and contribute to reducing energy imports and ensuring the strategic energy security of Pakistan.

The two units are developed under the lead of Shanghai Electric. The main equipment, such as boiler, turbine and generator, as well as the main auxiliary equipment, are manufactured by Shanghai Electric, which provides Chinese equipment with Chinese standard and Chinese technology to all across the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif coal power project Commercial Operation Date TCB 1

Comments

1000 characters

PM to attend COD ceremony of TCB-1 integrated power project today

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories