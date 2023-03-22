AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BISP board approves new payment model

INP Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Board has approved a new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in banks. This was decided in the 58th Board meeting of BISP, chaired by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the programme Shazia Marri in Karachi.

The Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries will soon be able to receive directly their quarterly payments by opening accounts in the banks of their own choice. The pilot of this new payment model will be introduced in four selected districts of the country.

After the success of the pilot project, beneficiaries all over the country would be able to open up their accounts in banks of their choice.

The BISP board approved to increase the quarterly stipend from 7,000 to 8,750. The board also gave approval to a proposal of using mobile units for registration of people in Balochistan and other remote areas.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik was asked to make extra efforts to help people make CNIC cards in remote areas of Balochistan.

Further, the BISP Board approved an internship programme for fresh graduates of universities intending to gain experience through working with the Benazir Income Support Programme.

