Moon not sighted: Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe first Ramadan on Thursday

  • First Ramadan will be observed on Thursday, March 23
BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2023 09:15pm
The Ramadan moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening from the Tamir observatory in Saudi Arabia. The first Ramadan will be observed on Thursday, March 23, in the Kingdom, the state media reported.

“The crescent moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, Ramadan will commence on the night of Wednesday, the first day of fasting on Thursday, in shā Allāh,” the official Twitter handle of Harmain also confirmed.

Meanwhile, the UAE's moon-sighting committee also announced that the Ramadan crescent was not sighted in the skies of Abu Dhabi and that the nation will observe the first fasting day on Thursday.

It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

