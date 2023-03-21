The Algorithm PK, The Tech Academy, US team up to offer pathway to high-paying tech jobs in Pakistan

The Algorithm PK has partnered with The Tech Academy, USA, to bring their affordable and high-quality coding bootcamps to Pakistan, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to learn the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry, stated a press release.

The global job market is rapidly evolving, and the tech industry is at the forefront of this transformation. With an increasing demand for tech talent, the need for skilled developers has never been more pressing.

The Algorithm PK is an innovative Educational Technology organization that trains Pakistan’s youth and workforce in world-class technology education and essential soft skills, helping them become competent, well-rounded individuals who can achieve their career goals and become an invaluable asset to any team.

The Tech Academy, USA has a proven track record of success, having trained thousands of developers across the globe. Job placement rates over 80% and graduates of their programs have landed jobs at top companies around the world such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, Nintendo, Disney and many more with average starting salaries between USD $50,000 to $60,000 per annum.

These bootcamps are designed for the beginner and provide students with a comprehensive technology education that covers everything from coding languages and frameworks to project management and job placement training to help graduates find employment after completing their program.

The Algorithm PK takes it a step further by delivering an Essential Soft Skills Line-up that covers communication, workplace ethics and values, and study skills line-up along with the coding bootcamp to ensure Pakistani youth and workforce are ready to compete in the global tech market.

By providing affordable and high-quality coding bootcamps, individuals who previously may not have had the opportunity to learn these skills can now do so. With a curriculum that covers the most in-demand coding languages and skills, individuals can develop the skills they need to secure high-paying jobs in the tech industry.

The Algorithm PK CEO, Dr Humaira, brings a unique perspective to the tech industry with her background as a medical doctor and expertise in education, teacher training, and faculty training.

Asfandiyar Khan, the Director of Operations and Strategic Partnerships, brings seven years of experience in the game and tech industry.