AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

The Algorithm PK, The Tech Academy, US team up to offer pathway to high-paying tech jobs in Pakistan

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2023 04:53pm
Follow us

The Algorithm PK has partnered with The Tech Academy, USA, to bring their affordable and high-quality coding bootcamps to Pakistan, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to learn the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry, stated a press release.

The global job market is rapidly evolving, and the tech industry is at the forefront of this transformation. With an increasing demand for tech talent, the need for skilled developers has never been more pressing.

The Algorithm PK is an innovative Educational Technology organization that trains Pakistan’s youth and workforce in world-class technology education and essential soft skills, helping them become competent, well-rounded individuals who can achieve their career goals and become an invaluable asset to any team.

The Tech Academy, USA has a proven track record of success, having trained thousands of developers across the globe. Job placement rates over 80% and graduates of their programs have landed jobs at top companies around the world such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, Nintendo, Disney and many more with average starting salaries between USD $50,000 to $60,000 per annum.

These bootcamps are designed for the beginner and provide students with a comprehensive technology education that covers everything from coding languages and frameworks to project management and job placement training to help graduates find employment after completing their program.

The Algorithm PK takes it a step further by delivering an Essential Soft Skills Line-up that covers communication, workplace ethics and values, and study skills line-up along with the coding bootcamp to ensure Pakistani youth and workforce are ready to compete in the global tech market.

By providing affordable and high-quality coding bootcamps, individuals who previously may not have had the opportunity to learn these skills can now do so. With a curriculum that covers the most in-demand coding languages and skills, individuals can develop the skills they need to secure high-paying jobs in the tech industry.

The Algorithm PK CEO, Dr Humaira, brings a unique perspective to the tech industry with her background as a medical doctor and expertise in education, teacher training, and faculty training.

Asfandiyar Khan, the Director of Operations and Strategic Partnerships, brings seven years of experience in the game and tech industry.

Comments

1000 characters

The Algorithm PK, The Tech Academy, US team up to offer pathway to high-paying tech jobs in Pakistan

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Xi calls Russia ties priority on Moscow trip

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss amid sharp decline investor participation

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Read more stories