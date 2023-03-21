AVN 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
BAFL 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 77.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.37%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.45%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.55%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.15%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 42.6 (1.04%)
BR30 14,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,902 Decreased By -16 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,095 Increased By 51.4 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end on a strong note

AFP Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 01:43pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous day’s rout, as concerns over the banking sector eased and traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.36 percent, or 258.05 points, to 19,258.76.

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 percent, or 20.74 points, to 3,255.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.57 percent, or 32.33 points, to 2,085.98.

Credit Suisse Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end on a strong note

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan appears before LHC to seek protective bail

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Too tight fiscal space: MoF bans SGs, subsidies

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Read more stories