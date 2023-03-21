Hong Kong stocks end on a strong note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous day’s rout, as concerns over the banking sector eased and traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.36 percent, or 258.05 points, to 19,258.76.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 percent, or 20.74 points, to 3,255.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.57 percent, or 32.33 points, to 2,085.98.