AVN 66.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.56%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.29%)
HUBC 68.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
NETSOL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.41%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.91%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.85%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 113.10 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.6%)
UNITY 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 38.6 (0.94%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,844 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,065 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea announces list of banned items for third-party export to North

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 10:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korea on Tuesday announced a “watch-list” to prevent export of items linked to North Korea’s satellite development, days after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

A total of 77 materials on the list will be banned from export to North Korea via a third country, South Korea’s foreign ministry said, adding the move was aimed at stepping up implementation of sanctions on the reclusive regime.

The list specifically targets North Korea’s satellite development after Pyongyang said it will develop a new spy satellite by April this year.

North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests last year and fired its largest Hwasong-17 ICBM on Thursday in what it called a “warning” to enemies.

South Korea also imposed new sanctions on four individuals and six entities connected to the North’s illegal weapons programmes, the ministry said.

South Korea home prices fall again in Feb, but pace moderates

The move comes as the United Nations Security Council remained divided over how to deal with North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs since 2006. China and Russia blamed joint military drills by the United States and South Korea for provoking Pyongyang while Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of emboldening North Korea by shielding it from more sanctions.

south korea North Korea ICBM china russia relation Pyongyang’s UN sanctions South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Hwasong 17

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea announces list of banned items for third-party export to North

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Read more stories