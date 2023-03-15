AVN 65.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
South Korea home prices fall again in Feb, but pace moderates

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 10:08am
SEOUL: South Korea’s home prices fell for a ninth consecutive month in February but the pace of declines slowed for a second month following a series of government measures aimed at averting a hard landing, data showed on Wednesday.

Housing prices across the country fell 1.15% in February, following declines of 1.49% in January and 1.98% in December, the Korea Real Estate Board data showed.

The December rate was the fastest drop since data releases began in late 2003.

South Korea finance minister: monitoring impacts from Silicon Valley Bank crisis

Earlier this year, South Korea launched several policy measures to support sharply falling property prices, including easing of financial regulations on home buyers in most districts of the capital Seoul.

