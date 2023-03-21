AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Media-related laws: NA body unhappy with proposed amendments

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 07:34am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday expressed its displeasure over a briefing given by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding draft legislation pertaining to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Information Department (PID), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Associate Press of Pakistan (APP) and other related acts.

The committee directed that Minister for Information and Broadcasting should brief the committee on these amendments in the next meeting.

The Standing Committee meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Javaria Zafar Aheer, MNA.

While briefing, the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting apprised that there are seven bills which are under consideration and the ministry will put forward the same to the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) after making amendments.

She said that the ministry has been directed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to consult all the stakeholders before making the amendments.

She was of the view that the ministry is carrying out continuous engagements with the pertinent stakeholders, as directed by the IHC.

She explained that the ministry is also working on the protection of journalists and the consultation is going on with the stakeholders in this regard, however, trying to give the necessary rights to the journalists.

The secretary mentioned that the cases pertaining to the protection of journalists and media professionals had been transferred from to Human Rights Division to the Information Division, which has now transferred them to the Parliamentary Affairs Division. She said that the ministry will give a detailed briefing on the bill which the committee desired to have a briefing.

The committee expressed its serious reservations over the briefing given by ministry; however, directed that the Minister for Information and Broadcasting should brief the committee on the amendments pertaining to PEMRA, PID, PBC, APP and other related Acts.

The representative from the Islamabad Capital Territory Police briefed the Committee on the progress of the cases pertaining to the protection of journalists and media professionals. He informed that the directions have been given to the patrolling officials of the ICT Police for the security of the media houses as well as the residences of the media professionals.

He also informed that as per directions of the Court only one FIR will be registered against one case. The committee directed that Minister for Interior may brief the committee regarding measures taken by the ministry for the protection of journalists in the next meeting.

Later, the committee deferred the private member’s bill, titled, “The Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (moved by Muhammad Jamaluddin, MNA) along with other legislative business and decided to consider the same in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan National Assembly NA PEMRA PBC Ministry of Information PID amendments APP Media related laws Javaria Zafar Aheer

Comments

1000 characters

Media-related laws: NA body unhappy with proposed amendments

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories