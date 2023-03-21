Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 20, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.56086 4.55714 4.56457 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.77771 4.79857 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 4.99843 5.13814 5.15371 0.93400
Libor 6 Month 5.05229 5.42829 5.49986 1.28757
Libor 1 Year 5.03414 5.73814 5.88071 1.78643
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
