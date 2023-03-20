AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, consumer staples boost

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 05:04pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.31% to 9699.96.

Sri Lanka is likely to receive final approval on a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) early on Tuesday.

LOLC Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top boosts to the index, rising 9.4% and 7.2%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 98.7 million shares from 55.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher for a fourth week as financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.80 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.41 million) from 1.25 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 227.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.73 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, consumer staples boost

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Smear campaign against COAS deserves ‘strongest condemnation’: PM Shehbaz

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

Pakistan revise schedule for New Zealand series

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Read more stories