Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, consumer staples boost

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.31% to 9699.96.

Sri Lanka is likely to receive final approval on a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) early on Tuesday.

LOLC Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top boosts to the index, rising 9.4% and 7.2%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 98.7 million shares from 55.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.80 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.41 million) from 1.25 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 227.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.73 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.