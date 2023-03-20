AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' now screening for Rs300 in select cinemas

BR Life & Style Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 05:06pm
The blockbuster movie, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', can now be screened at a new lower price of Rs300, from March 20 to April 20 to celebrate 25 weeks in cinemas. The news was announced by members of the cast on Sunday.

Mirza Gohar Rasheed, who plays Maakha Natt, announced the news on Instagram, over the weekend.

The shows will be screened at multiple locations across several cities, including Karachi (Atrium Cinemas, Cinepax Cinemas,), Hyderabad (Cinepax Cinemas), Lahore (Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinemas), Islamabad (Centaurus Cineplex, Cinepax Cinemas), alongside shows in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

Potential release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India great for 'diplomacy' and 'exchange': Fawad Khan

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', is the most successful Pakistani movie of all time with record box-office revenues, crossing the Rs2 billion mark, to date.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

Earlier this month, the film's props were auctioned for charity in Toronto, Canada, with one of the 80 gandasa props used in the movie fetching $50,000.

Gandasa prop from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' fetches $50,000 at charity auction in Canada

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie took a decade to make and opened worldwide on October 13, 2022, to rave reviews by both critics and fans.

The film features Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles, along with Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan and Rasheed.

'Nobody helped me': Humaima Malick reflects on 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience

In an earlier interview with CNN, Fawad Khan noted how he was happy to see the Pakistani film industry come so far.

"I hope it keeps continuing like that. It's been very long since the second coming for the industry and for it to actually reach so far and wide across the globe."

The Legend of Maula Jatt Pakistani Cinema

