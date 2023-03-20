Malaysia’s Feb exports rise 9.8% y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports in February rose 9.8% from a year earlier, surpassing expectations, government data showed on Monday.

February’s exports had been forecast to grow 4.5%, according to the median estimate by 13 economists polled by Reuters.

Imports in February rose 12.4% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Analysts had expected a 6.8% annual increase. Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 19.56 billion ringgit ($4.37 billion) in February.