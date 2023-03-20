AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
MLCF 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
OGDC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 111.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -142.7 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,240 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,157 Decreased By -195.4 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip tracking US peers; Fed meet eyed

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:47am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Monday, mirroring US peers, while the rescue of a European lender and dipping odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week further aided sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.3361% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3511% on Friday.

The yield fell eight basis points last week, its biggest drop in six. “Since US yields are below key levels, there is some psychological advantage,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

“However, major moves could be visible only after the Fed’s policy decision.” On Sunday, the UBS Group AG sealed a deal to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion, a historic move that was followed by global central banks assuring markets of adequate dollar liquidity via standing swap lines.

The deal is backed by a Swiss guarantee and is expected to close by the end of 2023. Major central banks, including the Fed and the European Central Bank, released statements to reassure markets.

The Fed offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone have the dollars needed to operate.

The move came ahead of the Fed’s policy decision due on Wednesday.

Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 45% chance for a 25 basis-point hike and 55% for rates being left unchanged.

Indian bond yields little changed ahead of state debt sale

The odds for a 25 bps hike had increased to over 80% last week.

The 10-year US yield was at 3.44%, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, was at 3.88%.

Back home, traders will also await the borrowing calendar for April-September, which is likely to be announced next week, followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision the week after.

Traders said if the Fed goes ahead with a rate hike on Wednesday, the RBI is likely to increase rate for a seventh consecutive time to 6.75%.

US Federal Reserve Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields dip tracking US peers; Fed meet eyed

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

Read more stories