Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

LAHORE: In a major relief measure, the government has announced a petroleum relief package of 50 rupees per litre for the low income people of the country. The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said consumers using small vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800-CC vehicles will be included in the petroleum subsidy.

Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

He directed all relevant authorities to finalize a scheme in this regard at the earliest for effective implementation of the subsidy. Shehbaz Sharif said motorcycles, rickshaws and small vehicles are used by low-income people, so the petroleum subsidy will help provide relief to the poor people.

He said despite severe economic difficulties, the government is trying to help the poor people in every possible way.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed the participants of the meeting about the strategy to implement the petroleum subsidy to low-income people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023