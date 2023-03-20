AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi asks Dar to clarify his missile statement

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday demanded that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar must clarify whether International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked for Pakistan to give up its missile system.

The statement from PTI leader comes after Dar while speaking in Senate said that nobody has any right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles it can have, and also pointed out the “uncustomary” attitude of IMF.

Dar’s highly unusual statement comes amid Pakistan’s renewed efforts to mend ties with Beijing, which has lately saved Islamabad from the default by refinancing two commercial loans. But Islamabad is still waiting for the rollover of a $2 billion Chinese deposit that is maturing on March 23.

“Nobody has any right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles it can have and what nuclear weapons it can have. We have to have our own deterrence,” said Dar while speaking during a special Senate session in front of ambassadors of many nations.

Speaking at a presser, Qureshi said that the finance minister is the in-law of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his statement on the Senate floor could not be ignored.

“This statement has created a new crisis in the country,” the former foreign minister said, adding that the Foreign Office spokesperson had to clarify during her weekly press briefing.

“The FO spokeswoman says that talks about nuclear power are not on the agenda of talks with any country or financial institution (then) why did Ishaq Dar give this statement on the Senate floor,” Qureshi questioned.

“Dar must tell us whether IMF asked you for a missile system. Why did you make such a big statement on the floor of the house,” he questioned.

“No one has the right to ask us about our nuclear programme,” maintained Qureshi.

“Our nuclear weapons are for our defence,” he said, highlighting that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has also asked the prime minister to give a policy statement on nuclear weapons.

Qureshi said that his successor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, should have issued a clarification.

The former foreign minister also demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to give a policy statement on the issue in wake of Dar’s statement in Senate, saying why Dar made such a big statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi SENATE IMF FO Ishaq Dar PTI Pakistan nuclear programme IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Qureshi asks Dar to clarify his missile statement

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories