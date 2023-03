Bitcoin rose 5.19% to $28,380 at 20:01 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,400 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 72% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.58% to $1,827.2 on Sunday, adding $63.1 to its previous close.