AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

  • Interior Minister says govt will consult legal and government team in this regard
BR Web Desk Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 01:33pm
Follow us

Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah has said the raid on Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence revealed "enough evidence" to warrant declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a proscribed organization, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government would consult with the legal team to determine if a process could be initiated in this regard.

“It is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. On this, I think our legal team and government will have to see what the possibilities for victory in this process are,” he said at a press conference on Saturday night.

Rana Sanaullah said terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park when the raid was conducted. "Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a reference against the PTI for being a militant organization,” he said.

Interior Minister's statement comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the federal government to treat the PTI as a "terrorist organization."

"I have no doubt that he (Imran) was launched to spread unrest in the country,” she said while addressing a news conference along with party leaders at the PML-N Secretariat

“The state will have to think of removing the tag of a political party from the PTI.”

Punjab Police said on Saturday that it found assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs, and other ammunition from Zaman Park during a raid operation.

According to reports, police arrested 60 PTI workers after breaking down the main gate of Zaman Park residence. Inside, the police baton charged the remaining PTI workers.

Police officials stated that the workers had injured and thrown petrol bombs at law enforcement officials in a prior operation and “we are conducting the operation to arrest the miscreants”.

Lahore Rana Sanaullah PMLN Imran Khan's arrest Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters
A. Tahir Mar 19, 2023 01:21pm
Another 1971 in making by low IQ/EQ people!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Manzoor Mar 19, 2023 01:25pm
Looks like there is no rule of law! Criminals are running the country! Where have all judges gone?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Read more stories