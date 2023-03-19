Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah has said the raid on Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence revealed "enough evidence" to warrant declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a proscribed organization, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government would consult with the legal team to determine if a process could be initiated in this regard.

“It is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. On this, I think our legal team and government will have to see what the possibilities for victory in this process are,” he said at a press conference on Saturday night.

Rana Sanaullah said terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park when the raid was conducted. "Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a reference against the PTI for being a militant organization,” he said.

Interior Minister's statement comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the federal government to treat the PTI as a "terrorist organization."

"I have no doubt that he (Imran) was launched to spread unrest in the country,” she said while addressing a news conference along with party leaders at the PML-N Secretariat

“The state will have to think of removing the tag of a political party from the PTI.”

Punjab Police said on Saturday that it found assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs, and other ammunition from Zaman Park during a raid operation.

According to reports, police arrested 60 PTI workers after breaking down the main gate of Zaman Park residence. Inside, the police baton charged the remaining PTI workers.

Police officials stated that the workers had injured and thrown petrol bombs at law enforcement officials in a prior operation and “we are conducting the operation to arrest the miscreants”.