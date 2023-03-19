AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
PPP raises questions about judiciary’s treatment of Imran

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed amazement at the fact that an accused person himself has been deciding the timing of his appearance before courts.

Shazia Marri, the PPP’s central information secretary and federal minister, said in a statement on Saturday that the nation is asking whether Imran Niazi is getting relief or special mercy from the courts.

The PPP leader said that questions are being raised over whether the judiciary is making legislation. She claimed that double standards of the judiciary have divided the society into strong and weak classes.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the police with petrol bombs and Imran Niazi is responsible for this.

Another PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Niazi came to the court with a baton-bearing army. He claimed that Imran Niazi is doing this to avoid indictment and he is trying to influence the courts by doing these acts.

“If a person fights against the courts, how is his trial possible? The man who introduced abuse in politics is speaking the language of petrol bombs,” he said.

