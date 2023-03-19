AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Resolution of political differences: SCBA calls upon stakeholders to hold talks

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has called upon all stakeholders to sit together and resolve political differences through peaceful means in the best interest of the people and the country, as violence is not acceptable in a democratic dispensation.

The SCBA President, Abid S Zuberi, and its Secretary Muqtadir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement on Saturday said that the recent action at Imran Khan’s residence is highly condemnable and against all principles of fairness and justice. Such disproportionate and excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies cannot be justified in any democratic and civilized society.

The activity was intentionally carried out at a time when Imran Khan’s wife was alone at their residence; such brutal use of force by state institutions to implement a search warrant is unjustifiable. Political workers have been reportedly tortured which is in sheer violation of search procedure as set out in the Criminal Procedure Code.

The sanctity of the house was arbitrarily violated, wherein, Imran Khan’s wife, a purdah-observing lady was present. Moreover, media channels are being hindered from reporting the incident through illegal prohibitions and they are being suppressed and banned which is against the right to freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. The said actions also violate Articles 4, 9, 10A, 14, 19, and 25 of the Constitution.

Every individual has the right to be treated in accordance with the due process of law; whereas the above actions are in blatant violation of the law specially when Imran Khan has obtained bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC); and was in Court when the incident took place.

The statement said that the mandate of the caretaker government is to carry out day-to-day functions and to hold free, fair, and transparent elections, which are due to be held on 30th April 2023.

However, the impartiality of the caretaker government is highly questionable; their actions amount to interference in the election process including pre-poll rigging that would result in instability in society.

