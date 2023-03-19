AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CEJ-IBA to hold digital news ‘ideathon’ on 20th

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA), in collaboration with Deutsche Welle Akademie (DW), is organizing ‘Click! The Digital News Ideathon’. The event brings together well-known journalists and online content creators to share their thoughts and experiences through talks, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

What: The constant evolution and revenue opportunities of the digital landscape has led people - especially the youth - to look for ways to make a living through the production of relevant content that they can then disseminate through popular social media platforms. While it may be simple to produce content, it is not always easy to remain relevant in the ever-changing market. Another challenge is sustainability - the ability to earn an income through the content they are producing, and to keep doing it for the foreseeable future. Trends are always changing, and competitors are constantly developing new ways to expand their reach through social media platforms.

With the volume of competition in the digital world - both from established news outlets and online content creators - start up organizations and aspiring content creators face an uphill task in establishing, monetizing, and sustaining their online presence and relevance. The main objective of this ideathon is to generate ideas and to promote a debate on digital platforms viability.

Target audience: Established, beginner and intermediate-level news start-ups, journalists, and digital content creators.

Who: Panelists and speakers include popular digital content creators like Sahar Habib Ghazi, Shehzad Ghias, Syed Muzammil, Azaz Syed, Imran Azhar, Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmad, Amtul Baweja, Alia Chughtai, Munazza Siddiqui, Ali Warsi, Maria Memon, Zeeshan Ahmed and Risham Waseem. The Master of Ceremony is Sabah Bano Malik, and the German Ambassador, Alfred Grannas, will be opening the event.

‘Click! The Digital News Ideathon’ will be held at the JS Auditorium on the 20th of March 2023, from 10:00 am to 7:00pm at the JS Auditorium, IBA City Campus, Saddar, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CEJ IBA Deutsche Welle Akademie digital news ‘ideathon’

Comments

1000 characters

CEJ-IBA to hold digital news ‘ideathon’ on 20th

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories