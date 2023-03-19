CEJ-IBA to hold digital news ‘ideathon’ on 20th

KARACHI: The Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA), in collaboration with Deutsche Welle Akademie (DW), is organizing ‘Click! The Digital News Ideathon’. The event brings together well-known journalists and online content creators to share their thoughts and experiences through talks, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

What: The constant evolution and revenue opportunities of the digital landscape has led people - especially the youth - to look for ways to make a living through the production of relevant content that they can then disseminate through popular social media platforms. While it may be simple to produce content, it is not always easy to remain relevant in the ever-changing market. Another challenge is sustainability - the ability to earn an income through the content they are producing, and to keep doing it for the foreseeable future. Trends are always changing, and competitors are constantly developing new ways to expand their reach through social media platforms.

With the volume of competition in the digital world - both from established news outlets and online content creators - start up organizations and aspiring content creators face an uphill task in establishing, monetizing, and sustaining their online presence and relevance. The main objective of this ideathon is to generate ideas and to promote a debate on digital platforms viability.

Target audience: Established, beginner and intermediate-level news start-ups, journalists, and digital content creators.

Who: Panelists and speakers include popular digital content creators like Sahar Habib Ghazi, Shehzad Ghias, Syed Muzammil, Azaz Syed, Imran Azhar, Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmad, Amtul Baweja, Alia Chughtai, Munazza Siddiqui, Ali Warsi, Maria Memon, Zeeshan Ahmed and Risham Waseem. The Master of Ceremony is Sabah Bano Malik, and the German Ambassador, Alfred Grannas, will be opening the event.

‘Click! The Digital News Ideathon’ will be held at the JS Auditorium on the 20th of March 2023, from 10:00 am to 7:00pm at the JS Auditorium, IBA City Campus, Saddar, Karachi.

