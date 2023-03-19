Dullness continues on cotton market

AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained dull and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 1977 bales of Sadiqbad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 2397 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

