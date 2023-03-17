AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Sri Lanka recalls Mathews for New Zealand ODI

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2023 07:16pm
AUCKLAND: Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews will return to the team after a two-year hiatus after selectors named him Friday to its squad for the one-day series against New Zealand.

Mathews, 35, played his last ODI against West Indies in March 2021 where he scored just five runs.

Auckland hosts the first of three 50-over matches on March 25, followed by a three-match Twenty20 series starting April 2 in the same city.

Wicketkeeper Kusal Perera, 32, was recalled to the T20 squad for the first time in 16 months, after his last appearance in the format against West Indies in November 2021.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand began their second and final Test in Wellington on Friday in a series led by the hosts 1-0.

ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana.

T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Lasith Croospulle, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan.

