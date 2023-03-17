AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
India's forex reserves fall to over 3-month low of $560bn

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023
MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $560 billion as of the week ended March 10, their lowest since early-December, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

India’s forex reserves increase, stand at $562.4bn

Last week, the rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar as the banking crisis in the United States unfolded, with the currency trading in a range of 81.6150 to 82.2975. The rupee ended at 82.5525 on Friday.

