Sri Lankan shares end higher for a fourth week as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth week on Friday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.77% to 9,670.42.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 55.7 million shares from 71.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.71 million) from 1.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 387.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.07 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.