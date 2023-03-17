AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher for a fourth week as financials gain

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 04:57pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth week on Friday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.77% to 9,670.42.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 55.7 million shares from 71.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.71 million) from 1.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 387.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.07 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher for a fourth week as financials gain

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle production till end March amid inventory shortage

KP governor backtracks from provincial election announcement, seeks delay in polls

SBP issues Rs50 coin to mark Pakistan Senate’s golden jubilee

OGRA allows Hi-Tech Lubricants to operate new oil storage facility in KP

Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week

Indian startups have deposits of about $1 billion in SVB, minister says

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

Read more stories