CBOT wheat may rise more into $7.16-3/4 to $7.21-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may rise more into a range of $7.16-3/4 to $7.21-3/4, as it has broken a resistance at $7.03-1/4 per bushel. The resistance forced wheat to consolidate for a few days. The consolidation was shaped into a bullish triangle, which together with the preceding rise, formed a more bullish pennant.

These patterns strongly suggest a further gain toward the peak of the wave 4 at $7.21-3/4. Support is at $7.03-1/4, a break below which could confirm a target zone of $6.93-3/4 to $6.98. On the daily chart, wheat is bouncing towards $7.31-1/4.

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.03-1/4

The shallow correction on Thursday, along with the surge on Friday, well answered the question of whether the contract to climb straight towards this level or in a zigzag mode. The robust performance of the contract over the past few days simply guarantees a rapid rise towards $7.31-1/4.