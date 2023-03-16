CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.03-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $7.03-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to gain into $7.12 to $7.16-3/4 zone.

A reversal of the downtrend from the Feb. 14 high of $8.07-1/2 has been confirmed by the five-wave structure of the trend and the strong bounce from the March 10 low of $6.61.

The bounce is expected to extend to the peak of the wave 4 at $7.21-3/4.

A projection analysis reveals a target of $7.12 or $7.16-3/4.

Wheat has quickly recovered from the shallow correction to the Wednesday low of $6.92-3/4.

The recovery signals a continuation of the bounce towards the target zone.

A break below $6.93-3/4 may signal the completion of the bounce.

On the daily chart, wheat is bouncing towards $7.31-1/4, as it has stabilized around a key support of $6.75.

Even though this target is clear and confirmed, the exact course towards it remains unknown.

Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

The tricky part is whether wheat climbs straight to this level or in a zigzag mode.

A break below $6.75-1/2 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $6.06-3/4.