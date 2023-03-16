AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
EPCL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
GGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.61%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
NETSOL 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.71%)
OGDC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.96%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.82%)
PPL 70.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,142 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,662 Decreased By -212 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.5%)
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.03-1/4

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 02:22pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $7.03-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to gain into $7.12 to $7.16-3/4 zone.

A reversal of the downtrend from the Feb. 14 high of $8.07-1/2 has been confirmed by the five-wave structure of the trend and the strong bounce from the March 10 low of $6.61.

The bounce is expected to extend to the peak of the wave 4 at $7.21-3/4.

A projection analysis reveals a target of $7.12 or $7.16-3/4.

Wheat has quickly recovered from the shallow correction to the Wednesday low of $6.92-3/4.

The recovery signals a continuation of the bounce towards the target zone.

A break below $6.93-3/4 may signal the completion of the bounce.

On the daily chart, wheat is bouncing towards $7.31-1/4, as it has stabilized around a key support of $6.75.

Even though this target is clear and confirmed, the exact course towards it remains unknown.

Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

The tricky part is whether wheat climbs straight to this level or in a zigzag mode.

A break below $6.75-1/2 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $6.06-3/4.

