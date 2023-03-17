AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
Bangladesh call up batsman Rony for Ireland ODIs

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2023 11:00am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh have called up opening batsman Rony Talukdar to their one-day squad for the three-match series against Ireland starting on Saturday in Sylhet.

Rony, 32, has never played a 50-over game for Bangladesh and comes in after a training injury ruled out Zakir Hasan.

Team physio Bayjedul Islam said that Zakir’s thumb had suffered a minor fracture and would take around two weeks to heal.

Rony was part of the Twenty20 squad that thrashed England 3-0 in the recent series, scoring 54 runs across all three matches.

Ireland and Bangladesh will play three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and a Test.

All three ODIs will be played in Sylhet with the remaining matches on March 20 and 23.

Twenty20 Ireland Bangladesh vs England T20 ony Talukdar Ireland VS BANGLADESH

