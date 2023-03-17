AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields track US peers higher as Fed rate hike bets rise

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 10:55am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in the early session on Friday, mirroring a similar move in US yields, as bets that the Federal Reserve will go ahead with a rate hike next week rise.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.3750% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing lower at 7.3526% on Thursday.

“With efforts being taken to control the impact of financial sector turmoil, it seems Fed rate hikes are back on the table at least for the March meeting,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

US yields rose on Thursday, as banking worries eased on news of financial support for embattled lenders Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.

Credit Suisse became the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis as fears of contagion swept across the banking sector globally.

The 10-year US yield rose nine basis points to end at 3.58% on Thursday, while the two-year yield, which is a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, rose 16 bps to end at 4.13%.

Indian bond yields dip as US peers resume fall, rate pause bets rise

The Fed’s policy decision is due on March 22, with Fed funds futures now pricing in an 81% chance for a quarter-point rate hike, up from 65% on Thursday.

Back home, traders reckon, a rate hike from the Fed would increase the chances of the Reserve Bank of India also following the same path in early April as local inflation stays elevated.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points in the current financial year to 6.50%, while retail inflation remained above the upper threshold for two straight months in February.

Meanwhile, the government bond yield curve is likely to steepen in the new fiscal year, with longer-end yields rising due to heavy supply and the shorter-end falling amid the global repricing of rate hike bets, analysts said.

US Federal Reserve Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields track US peers higher as Fed rate hike bets rise

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

Read more stories