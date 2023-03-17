CBOT corn to rise to $6.42-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is expected to rise to $6.42-3/4 per bushel, the peak of a wave 4. Following the completion of a five-wave cycle from the Feb. 14 high of $6.84-3/4, this peak has become a short-term target.

It looked more realistic after corn had surged above the peak of the wave iv around $6.29.

Strategically, this target will be available when corn breaks $6.39, a strong barrier to the current wave c, which may either end around this level or extend into the $6.46-1/2 to $6.51 range.

Support is fixed at $6.33-1/2, a break below which may open the way towards the $6.28-1/2 to $6.30-1/2 range.

CBOT corn still targets $6.33-1/2 to $6.38-1/2 range

On the daily chart, no ending signals of the bounce have appeared.

However, they may come out in the resistance zone of $6.38-1/4 to $6.47.

Strong as it is, the current rise is still classified as a bounce.

The downtrend from $6.84-3/4 remains steady, as it is expected to eventually extend into the $5.19-1/4 to $5.62-3/4 range.