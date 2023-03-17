Spot gold biased to retest support at $1,917

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to retest a support at $1,917 per ounce, a break below which could open the towards a range of $1,905-$1,917.

The metal is consolidating within a triangle, which looks more like a top pattern than a continuation pattern, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,809.27.

The wave 3 has much extended, leaving little room for the current wave 5 to extend above $1,938.

A bullish pennant will be confirmed once gold breaks $1,938, and a target of $1,960 will be established thereafter.

A break below $1,917 will confirm not only the target of $1,905, but also a reversal of the uptrend.

Spot gold may drop into $1,884-$1,897 range

On the daily chart, the spinning top on Wednesday and the doji on Thursday together form a more bearish harami cross, which is a typical reversal pattern.

A decent correction towards a range of $1,875-$1,898 has become increasingly possible.