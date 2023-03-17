AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Pakistan

SC dismisses petition seeking president’s disqualification

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition that sought the disqualification of President Dr Arif Alvi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition of a citizen, Zahoor Mehdi. The petitioner had requested the court to reject the nomination papers of President Alvi.

According to the petitioner, the scrutiny of the president's nomination papers was not correct and Mehdi presented six objections regarding Alvi’s nomination papers.

He added that at the time of the presidential election, Alvi was an “under-trial accused” and was not eligible for the presidency.

Mehdi continued that his presidential election papers were rejected because he did not have an endorser.

He stated that the country was currently in crisis due to the appointment of an unqualified person as president, and political parties were at odds with each other.

Justice Ijaz remarked that what political parties are doing was the matter before this Court. He furthered that his nomination papers were not signed by an endorser and the constitutional requirement was that the endorser must be a member of the Parliament.

Supreme Court Dr Arif Alvi Justice Ijazul Ahsan

